Daniel Romanchuk wins gold by just 0.01 seconds in Tokyo Paralympics men's 400m T54 final

It was a true photo finish in the men's 400m T54 final in Tokyo, with Team USA's Romanchuk coming out on top.

TOKYO, Japan — It was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it finish during the men's 400m T54 final at the Tokyo Paralympics. The tight race came down to the wire and it was Team USA's Daniel Romanchuk who came away with the gold medal.

It was as close of a race as you could get.

Romanchuk was in the second position as he made the final turn, but surged forward with a hard sprint down the stretch to barely cross the finish line first ahead of Athiwat Paeng-Nuea.

Along with the gold medal, his time of 45.72 also earned him a new world record.

The difference between the two athletes was razor-thin. Just 0.01 seconds separated gold from silver. The NBC Olympics Twitter account also tweeted out a screenshot of the finish line to show just how close it was.

This was Romanchuk's first Paralympic gold medal, according to NBCOlympics.com, and he did it in comeback fashion.

Romanchuk is a Baltimore native and is a two-time Paralympian. According to his Team USA bio, he enjoys being outdoors and studying nature.

If you want to rewatch the exciting finish, NBC Olympics tweeted out a video clip of the race.

Every time you watch it, it's just as thrilling!

