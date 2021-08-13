UArizona will have plenty of connections to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

If you're going to watch the Paralympics this year, you won't have to look hard to find an athlete with University of Arizona roots.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics will feature incredible athletes from all across the world. From archery to wheelchair rugby, there will be some amazing performances in a variety of sports.

And if you're planning on watching any of the Games, chances are you won't have to look very far to find an athlete with connections to the University of Arizona.

Here's a list of all of the UArizona athletes set to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Adaptive Rowing

Kaitlyn Verfeurth | 3x Paralympian | UArizona ‘12, BA in Psychology

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team USA

Josie Aslakson | First-time Paralympian | New UArizona women’s basketball head coach

Darlene Hunter | 3x Paralympics, Won Gold in 2016 | UArizona '04 Psychology (undergraduate)

Courtney Ryan | First-time Paralympian | UArizona '14, Special Education, and Assistant Coach for UArizona women’s basketball

Wheelchair Tennis

Bryan Barten | 3x Paralympian | UArizona ’02, M.A. Rehabilitation Counseling; UArizona ’99, B.S. Geography and Regional Development

Dana Mathewson | 2x Paralympian | UArizona ’13, Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences; UArizona ‘20, Audiology

Wheelchair Rugby

Chad Cohn | 3x Paralympian, winner of bronze (2012) and silver (2016) | Current head coach of UArizona wheelchair rugby program

Josh Wheeler | 2x Paralympian, winner of silver in 2016 | Full-time student at the University of Arizona

Good luck to all the Team USA athletes as they compete in this year's Paralympic Games. For more coverage of the Tokyo Paralympics, visit 12news.com/Paralympics.

