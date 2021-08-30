Team USA's Mallory Weggemann wins 2nd gold in breathtaking 100m backstroke finish

The 32-year-old Minnesotan chased down Canada's Danielle Dorris to secure her second gold of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

TOKYO, Japan — A Team USA swimmer secured her second gold medal of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics early Monday morning after narrowly beating Canada in the women's 100m backstroke S7 finals.

Mallory Weggemann, a 32-year-old from Minnesota, won the race in 1:21.27, breaking the previous Paralympic record of China's Ke Liting at 1:22.72 set in 2016.

Weggemann was behind Team Canada's Danielle Dorris for the entire race until its last leg. There, Weggemann kicked it into high gear and passed Dorris in the last two seconds of the race, setting the new Paralympic record in the event.

Catch the ending moments of the women's 100m backstroke S7 on the NBCOlympics Twitter page here:

WHAT. A. FINISH.@malloryweggeman chases down Canada in the final meters to set a Paralympic record and win GOLD for @TeamUSA in the 100m Backstroke S7. #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/OZ7QAgy0JE — #TokyoParalympics (@NBCOlympics) August 30, 2021

The historic win comes after Weggemann secured her first gold medal in Tokyo during the 200m individual medley SM7 early Friday morning. She won that race in a time of 2:55.48, a full seven seconds before silver medalist Ahalya Lettenberger finished.

Weggemann is a regular for Team USA, being on the nation's Paralympic Team since her debut at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London. Since then, she has secured three gold medals and one bronze.

She has competed in the World Championships since 2009, earning 15 gold medals and two silver medals.

At the Tokyo Paralympics, Weggemann has even more chances to secure medals. She still has the 100m freestyle S7, 50 freestyle S8 and 50 butterfly S7 ahead of her this week, according to NBCOlympics.com.

Tokyo Paralympics