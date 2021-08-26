U.S. wheelchair rugby team, including 3 Arizonans, win close game against Canada

Tucson's Joshua Wheeler, one of Team USA's starters, helped the team continue their undefeated streak in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. wheelchair rugby team is continuing their undefeated streak in the Tokyo Paralympics after a close victory over Canada Wednesday night.

Team USA outscored the great white north in three of the four periods during the matchup, en route to a 58-54 victory. The squad was led by Chuck Aoki's 30 tries in 32 minutes of playing time.

Tucson's Joshua Wheeler, one of Team USA's starters, also helped the team continue their undefeated streak in the 2020 Paralympics, according to NBCOlympics.com. He ended up tallying 14 tries and lead the U.S. with two steals.

Wheeler was previously named the Best 2.5 Class Player at the 2016 Paralympic Games Qualification Tournament in Paris, France, and the 2015 World Challenge in London, England.

There are also a couple of other connections to the U.S. wheelchair rugby team. Chandler native Joe Jackson and Tucson resident Chad Cohn are also members of this year's squad.

The U.S. wheelchair rugby team started off their winning streak with a dominating victory over New Zealand with a 63-35 victory Tuesday evening.

The rugby team won silver in Rio, but this win is a great start to their pursuit for gold.

For a full schedule of the wheelchair rugby games in Tokyo, visit the NBC Olympics website.

