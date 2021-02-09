Phoenix native Ryan Pinney helps take home bronze for Team USA in Tokyo

Ryan Pinney, Freddie de los Santos and Alicia Dana are bringing home a bronze medal in the mixed H1-5 team relay.

PHOENIX — Team USA rider Ryan Pinney helped add to USA's medal count and won a bronze medal in the mixed H1-5 team relay.

Pinney, along with his teammates Alicia Dana and Freddie de los Santos, collected another medal for Team USA in the Paralympics.

This is Pinney's first Paralympic experience, according to Team USA. But he has gained world champion experience since 2019.

Pinney attended Horizon High School and Grand Cayon University, according to Team USA.

USA has a total of 80 medals landing in fourth place and 17 short of Russia.

Teamwork makes the dream work.



Ryan Pinney, Freddie de los Santos and Alicia Dana grabbed the BRONZE in the mixed H1-5 team relay! 🥉#TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/03nZyt1oSE — #TokyoParalympics (@NBCOlympics) September 2, 2021

