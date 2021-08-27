Lex Gillette takes silver, Jessica Long earns bronze as Tokyo Paralympics continue

Roxanne Trunnell, Jessica Long and Lex Gillette all made the medal stand in their respective sports as the Paralympics progress in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — The United States continues to gain medals and history continues to be made at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Roxanne Trunnell, Jessica Long and Lex Gillette are among some of the competitors that added to the United States medal count as the Paralympics continue.

Roxanne Trunnell won a gold medal in equestrian for the U.S. for the first time in 25 years.

Trunnell, 36, was aboard Dolton when she won her first medal with a final score of 81.464 percent. Horses have always been a part of her life and entered the Tokyo Games as the highest-ranked Para Dressage athlete in the world, according to Team USA's official website.

Along with Trunnell's success, the wins didn't stop there. Swimmer Jessica Long, 29, is taking home a bronze medal in the 100m Backstroke S8, after competing in her first race of the Paralympics.

This is her 24th Paralympic medal and according to Team USA's official website, she has over 50 medals.

To round out the good news update, we turn to the track. Lex Gillette, 36, earned a silver medal in the Men's Long Jump T11. This is Gillette's fifth medal.

Gillette studied at the University of Phoenix, where he obtained his MBA in Marketing in 2012, according to Team USA.

