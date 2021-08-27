The Team USA medal count continues to grow after more incredible performances in Tokyo

With more outstanding efforts from Team USA on the track and in the pool, the medal count is going up at the 2020 Paralympics

TOKYO, Japan — It looks like Team USA is on a roll. You can add more gold and silver to the medal count for the United States at the Tokyo Paralympics.

In just a couple of days, we've already seen some incredible competition and breakout performances from athletes across the globe.

And the U.S. had a few of those performances.

On the track, Team USA's Nick Mayhugh broke the men's 100m T37 world record in his heat. Mayhugh then broke it again to win the gold. If you missed his performance, NBC tweeted out a video of the run.

He did it again!



Nick Mayhugh broke the men's 100m T37 world record in his heat. He broke it AGAIN to win gold!#TokyoParalympics | #ShowTheWorld pic.twitter.com/hN4GZBTnd5 — #TokyoParalympics (@NBCOlympics) August 27, 2021

The winning continued in the pool as Team USA's Mallory Weggemann and Ahalya Lettenberger both made the podium in the women's 200m IM SM7. Weggemann took gold while Lettenberger came away with silver.

Sweet victory for Team USA! Mallory Weggemann and Ahalya Lettenberger are both on the podium in the women's 200m IM SM7.#TokyoParalympics #ShowTheWorld pic.twitter.com/zMfM8y4cXu — #TokyoParalympics (@NBCOlympics) August 27, 2021

And thanks to Raymond Martin, Team USA adds another silver medal to the count after his great performance in the men's 400m T52. This is Martin's eighth Paralympic medal.

Team USA has 12 total medals as of Friday morning. For a complete breakdown of the medal count, visit the official Paralympic website. You can find a full schedule of events and information on how to watch the streams on the NBC Olympics website.

If you missed a story or want to learn more about the Paralympic events, visit 12news.com/paralympics.

