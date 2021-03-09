Here are the Team USA members that dominated during Day 10 of the 2020 Paralympic Games

U.S. Paralympians continue to go above and beyond in Tokyo after an incredibly successful day of competition.

TOKYO, Japan — Team USA looks to be finishing out strong as the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo begin to come to a close.

The U.S. is fighting tooth and nail to keep its third place in overall medal ranking, with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) coming in close behind as the two are currently tied for most gold medals at 34. The U.S. is ahead of the ROC by five silver medals.

Great Britain is just close by in second place with 37 golds, but China has a firm lead with a whopping 85 gold medals.

We've seen some incredible competition and breakout performances from athletes across the globe during these games. Here's a recount of the Team USA stars who shined during Day 10.

Team USA's Kevin Mather earned himself a gold medal in the recurve W2. Along with that medal win, Cassie Mitchell won silver in the club throw F51, Evan Austin came away with gold in the 50m butterfly S7 and Mallory Weggemann added a silver medal in the 50m butterfly S7 to add to her two gold medals.

But that's not all, athlete Hunter Woodhall won bronze in the 400m T62. Congratulations to all of the Team USA members who competed in Tokyo. It has shaped up to be an amazing performance from the U.S. contingent.

For a complete breakdown of the medal count, visit the official Paralympic website. You can find a full schedule of events and information on how to watch the streams on the NBC Olympics website.

If you missed a story or want to learn more about the Paralympic events, visit 12news.com/paralympics.

12 Sports on YouTube