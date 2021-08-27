x
Paralympics

Robert Griswold helps Team USA brings home another gold and sets world record in 100m Backstroke

The United States now has six gold medals after Robert Griswold took first and beat a world record for the first time in five years.
Credit: Twitter screenshot

TOKYO, Japan — Team USA has collected another gold medal and has set a world record in the Men's 100m Backstroke S8 during the Paralympics.

Robert Griswold finishing time was 1:02.55 beating the world record set in 2016 by .35 of a second.

Griswold is from Hickory, N.C. and is 24-years-old, Team USA official website shows. Congratulations to Team USA and Griswold.

Watch Griswold break the world record below.

For a complete breakdown of the medal count, visit the official Paralympic website. You can find a full schedule of events and information on how to watch the streams on the NBC Olympics website.

If you missed a story or want to learn more about the Paralympic events, visit 12news.com/paralympics.

