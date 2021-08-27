Robert Griswold helps Team USA brings home another gold and sets world record in 100m Backstroke

TOKYO, Japan — Team USA has collected another gold medal and has set a world record in the Men's 100m Backstroke S8 during the Paralympics.
Robert Griswold finishing time was 1:02.55 beating the world record set in 2016 by .35 of a second.
Griswold is from Hickory, N.C. and is 24-years-old, Team USA official website shows. Congratulations to Team USA and Griswold.
Watch Griswold break the world record below.
For a complete breakdown of the medal count, visit the official Paralympic website. You can find a full schedule of events and information on how to watch the streams on the NBC Olympics website.
If you missed a story or want to learn more about the Paralympic events, visit 12news.com/paralympics.
