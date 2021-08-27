Watch: Phoenix native Allysa Seely wins gold in triathlon at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Allysa Seely won her first triathlon gold at the event's debut in Rio 2016.

TOKYO, Japan — Phoenix native and Paralympian Allysa Seely brought home gold during Friday's triathlon event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Seely won her first gold during the event's debut at the Rio Games in 2016. She is also a six-time world medalist and a 17-time ITA World Paratriathlon Event medalist.

Seely, 32, was diagnosed with Chiari II Malformation, basilar invagination and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in 2010. In 2013, she had her left leg amputated below the knee as her illness affects the brain, spine and connective tissues.

Just seven weeks after her leg amputation, Seely competed in the U.S. Triathlon Collegiate National Championships with Arizona State.

She was moved into a different category for athletes running with a prosthesis after her surgery and has remained a champion in her sport!

