Olympic and Paralympic rowers prep for Tokyo games at Tempe Town Lake

The City of Tempe offers recreational rowing classes for anyone looking to pick up the sport.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Paralympians like Kaitlyn Verfuerth, who will be competing in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, train in the Valley at Tempe Town Lake.

“I am honored and I’m really excited to be able to go to Tokyo," Verfuerth said.

Verfuerth has also professionally competed in wheelchair tennis. Now, she competes in the 200-meter paracanoe race and prepares in our Valley desert.

“Before Rio, we had a couple rowers that were training here, after they were done practicing here, they would come to Ability 360, where I work, and get their workout in," Verfuerth said.

It’s a sport requiring a lot of strength and endurance to compete at the Olympic and Paralympic levels. And it’s also something anyone can start recreationally in Tempe.

Emily Burckett is a City of Tempe boating coach.

“We run new learn-to-row classes every month," Burckett said. "Each class lasts for about a month."

The City of Tempe has a list of rowing classes available to the public on its website.

You can catch Kaitlyn in the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

