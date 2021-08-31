Mikaela Jenkins, Sam Grewe highlight stellar performances from Team USA at Tokyo Paralympics

From the track to the pool, Team USA added more hardware to their trophy case as the Tokyo Paralympics continue.

TOKYO, Japan — Team USA has given fans some incredible performances during the Tokyo Paralympics. From the court to the pool, athletes from various sports showed off their skills to a global audience in an effort to achieve Paralympics glory.

And the recent run of performances from Team USA showed us that this year's crop of athletes came to make their mark.

Perhaps one of the best performances came from Team USA high jumper Sam Grewe. He took the gold in the high jump T63. The gold rush continued for the U.S. and Breanna Clark.

She set a new world record and won gold in the 400m T20 (55.18 seconds). The U.S.'s Aaron Keith also made the medal stand and rode his way to silver in the men's road time trial C1.

Some other notable track performances included a silver medal for Brittni Mason in the 100m T47, bronze for Deja Young in the 100m T47 and a bronze for Kym Crosby in the 100m T13.

The medal count even grew from the pool.

U.S. swimmer Mikaela Jenkins won the 100m butterfly S10 and earned the gold. Mckenzie Coan also won her 2nd medal of the Paralympics with a silver in the 100m Freestyle S7.

Jessica Long also added to her medal collection, earning silver in the 400m Freestyle S8.

For a complete breakdown of the medal count, visit the official Paralympic website. You can find a full schedule of events and information on how to watch the streams on the NBC Olympics website.

If you missed a story or want to learn more about the Paralympic events, visit 12news.com/paralympics.

