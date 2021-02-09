Team USA discus thrower takes home gold at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

The win is another in a long list of accomplishments that the thrower has already secured being one of the most decorated Paralympic throwers ever.

TOKYO, Japan — Another Team USA Paralympian is bringing home a gold medal: this time, in the dicsus throw.

Jeremy Campbell, 34, secured the gold medal after throwing the discus 60.22 meters. The throw was only his first attempt, but it was enough to secure him first place as none of the other throwers even came close.

Team Croatia's Ivan Katanusic took home silver with a 55.06 toss, while Great Britain's Dan Greaves got bronze with a 53.56 on his third toss.

David Blair, another Team USA member, fell into fourth place just behund Greaves with a 53.18 throw.

The win is another in a long list of accomplishments that Campbell has already secured being one of the most decorated Paralympic throwers ever.

He previously made history as the first Paralympian to ever throw over 60-meters, according to the Team USA website. This was an accomplishment that the Arizona Diamondbacks took notice of as Campbell was invited to throw a ceremonial first pitch back in 2018.

Paralympic champion throws out ceremonial first pitch Honored to have 3-time Paralympic discus Gold medalist Jeremy Campbell throw out the first pitch at today’s game! #GenerationDbacks ⠀ Campbell was born with a rare birth deficiency, fibular hemimelia, and had his right leg amputated at one year old. He has become one of the most accomplished Paralympic throwers in U.S. history with five world championship medals, including three gold, and made history as the first Paralympian to throw a discus over 60-meters. Posted by Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Campbell's other accomplishments include:

Gold medal win in discus at the 2019 World Championship Experience

A gold medal in discus at the 2012 Paralympics in London.

Gold medals in both the discus and pentathlon, and a fourth-place finish in the long jump at the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games.

Three other golds and two other silvers at previous World Championship Experiences

A fourth-place discus throw finish in the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

Some other notable performances from Tokyo include a bronze from Jill Walsh and a silver from Elizabeth Smith.

For a complete breakdown of the medal count, visit the official Paralympic website. You can find a full schedule of events and information on how to watch the streams on the NBC Olympics website.

If you missed a story or want to learn more about the Paralympic events, visit 12news.com/paralympics.

Tokyo Paralympics