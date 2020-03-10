Pac-12 announces 2020 conference game schedule

The Sun Devils will be facing off against the USC Trojans while the Wildcats face the Utes on Nov. 7.

The official Twitter account of the "Conference of Champions" recently tweeted out their official 2020 conference game schedule.

The full Pac-12 schedule lists out the face-offs happening between Nov. 7 and Dec. 19, the end of Championship Week.

"Our return to football competition will continue to place the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 football as the highest priority," Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said.

The full game schedules for both the University of Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State University Sun Devils were included in the posting.

The conference game schedule for the Sun Devils listed the following:

USC Trojans - Nov. 7

California Golden Bears at home - Nov. 14

Colorado Buffalos - Nov. 21

Utah Utes at home - Nov. 28

UCLA Bruins at home - Dec. 5

University of Arizona Wildcats - Dec. 11

The conference game schedule for the Wildcats listed the following:

Utah Utes - Nov. 7

USC Trojans at home - Nov. 14

Washington Huskies - Nov. 21

UCLA Bruins - Nov. 28

Colorado Buffalos at home - Dec. 5

Arizona State Sun Devils - Dec. 11

Every football game through the first 6 weeks of the season will reportedly be televised nationally by a combination of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox and FS1, according to a press release from the conference. Fox will televise the Football Championship game on Friday, December 18. Exact broadcast schedules will be determined at a later date.

The conference also stated that all football competitions will be conducted in accordance with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee health and safety recommendations and guidelines.

You can read more about the conference schedule on the Pac-12 website here.