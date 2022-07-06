Tick season is here. Lyme disease, not so much.

June and July are peak tick season, and the parasitic pests can carry many contagions. However if you're hiking in Arizona, Lyme disease isn't to worry about.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARIZONA, USA — Warm weather means more people enjoying the outdoors, but it also means ticks are no longer hibernating. In Arizona, tick season usually lasts from April through October.

At this time of the year, people across the nation are reminded to be especially aware of Lyme disease. But in Arizona? We don't have to worry about it.

According to a report from the Maricopa County Office of Epidemiology & Data Services, Arizona averages only 1-10 cases of Lyme disease a year.

More than that, in every case, the patient caught the disease while traveling out of state.

According to the CDC, Lyme disease can cause malaise, fatigue, fever, and all sorts of aches and pains. In some cases, symptoms can last for years after treatment, and even lead to paralysis, memory problems, and sleep disorders.

Their data shows that roughly 30,000 cases are reported every year. But none of those started in Arizona!

In fact, the Arizona Department of Health Services said that "to date, no confirmed cases of Lyme disease have been acquired from tick bites in Arizona."

Tick-borne diseases are fairly rare in Arizona, but our most common one is Rocky Mountain spotted fever which can be fatal if left untreated.

>> Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

If you're going hiking this summer, Maricopa County recommends the following approaches to prevent tick bites:

Use insect repellants containing from 10% to 35% DEET when camping and hiking.

DEET when camping and hiking. Wear light-colored long pants and long sleeved clothing so that ticks are easier to spot before they attach to the skin.

Remove ticks promptly, since attachment of more than 24 hours is required for disease transmission.

is required for disease transmission. Avoid overgrown brush by walking in the center of the trail, and remove brush from personal residences.

With a little foresight and preparation, it's easy to avoid becoming a snack for these irritating pests. So keep those tips in mind, and get out there to enjoy the Arizona outdoors!

We ❤ Arizona