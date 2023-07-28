Marshmallows no s’more: Salt River Tubing bans tasty treat after finding ‘excess’ amounts at river

SRT said the ban is an attempt to protect tubers from potential littering citations from law enforcement and protect the beautiful area.

MESA, Ariz. — After recently finding an ‘excess amount’ of marshmallows, Salt River Tubing is banning the tasty treat at the river and transportation services.

SRT officials said they are banning the food “in an attempt to protect our tubers from potential littering citations from law enforcement and protect the beautiful area.”

The ban takes effect this weekend.

Attention all tubers 🚨 Starting this weekend- mashmallows will no longer be allowed on SRT property. We are doing this... Posted by Salt River Tubing on Thursday, July 27, 2023

William Jinks took over ownership of the company on March 30. He also owns JET Limousines, a transportation company near Sky Harbor.

The river is about 40 minutes from downtown Phoenix in Mesa, where visitors go mainly for tubing, beautiful scenery and views of wild horses.

Salt River Tubing has received four National Take Pride in America awards for the company’s conservation efforts in the Tonto National Forest.

