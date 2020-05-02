Editor's Note: The above video features an Everywhere A to Z report on Arizona hiking locations.

Feel like going for a hike? Don't let the chilly weather keep you from the trails.

Temperatures will run 10 to 20 degrees lower than normal for the next few days. That is until we get more milder temps this weekend.

The Arizona State Parks and Trails has a few suggestions for hiking trails to check out before the cool temperatures begin to rise.

Romero Ruins Interpretive Trail at Catalina State Park

Looking to get outside for a quick and easy burst of fresh air? The State Parks recommends "this easy 30-minute loop trail." It includes 80 steps to the hilltop and crosses a wash. When March comes wildflowers will boom gold and purple.

Hikers also get a glimpse some local history --the "archaeological site includes the surface features of the remains from a Hohokam village dating back to about 500 A.D."

Sunset Vista Trail at Picacho Peak State Park

This 3.1 miles hike is sure to heat you up on a chilly day. The trail is described as "moderate for the first two miles and becoming more difficult as you near the top of the peak."

Steel cables and gloves are recommended to reach the very top of the mountain.

Nature Loop Trail at Oracle State Park

This hiking destination won't disappoint, showcasing beautiful desert plants and views of the Galiuro Mountains and San Pedro River Valley.

You can also head to the Cottonwood Wash and check out the wildlife at the waterhole.

The Nature Loop Trail connects to the Arizona Trail.

Siphon Draw at Lost Dutchman State Park

Trek this four-mile round trip trail to a canyon called Siphon Draw. The trail connects to the Flatiron, but the parks departments recommends this for people looking for a "super challenge."

Visit the Arizona State Parks and Trails website for more information on hiking in Arizona.

