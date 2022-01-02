How to watch Women’s figure skating and US men’s hockey | Tuesday Olympics livestreams

Many experts predict a Russian “quad squad” sweep, led by Kamila Valieva. The competition begins with the short program.

BEIJING, China — The women take center stage in figure skating with the singles competition. Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu will compete for the U.S. Many experts predict a Russian “quad squad” sweep, led by Kamila Valieva. The competition begins with the short program.

The men take on the slalom course in alpine skiing. The freestyle skiers pull out the tricks in men’s aerials and slopestyle and big air wraps up with the men’s final.

And the U.S. men’s hockey team is in quarterfinal action after going through group play undefeated.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m.Arizona time Mondy and 1 a.m. Arizona time Wednesday. Times and dates are subject to change. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

11:05 p.m. Arizona time: Curling, Women's Round Robin

4:30 a.m. Arizona time: Day 11 Medal Ceremonies

5:05 a.m. Arizona time: Curling, Men's Round Robin

Noon Arizona time: NBC Daytime Coverage

6 p.m. Arizona time: NBC Primetime Coverage

6:05 p.m. Arizona time: Curling, Women's Round Robin

11:05 p.m. Arizona time: Curling, Men's Round Robin

