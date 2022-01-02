How to watch Women’s figure skating and US men’s hockey | Tuesday Olympics livestreams

BEIJING, China — The women take center stage in figure skating with the singles competition. Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu will compete for the U.S. Many experts predict a Russian “quad squad” sweep, led by Kamila Valieva. The competition begins with the short program.
The men take on the slalom course in alpine skiing. The freestyle skiers pull out the tricks in men’s aerials and slopestyle and big air wraps up with the men’s final.
And the U.S. men’s hockey team is in quarterfinal action after going through group play undefeated.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m.Arizona time Mondy and 1 a.m. Arizona time Wednesday. Times and dates are subject to change. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
10 p.m. Arizona time: Snowboarding, Men’s Big Air Final
11:05 p.m. Arizona time: Curling, Women's Round Robin
11:30 p.m. Arizona time: Speed Skating, Men's and Women's Team Pursuit semifinals and finals
Midnight. Arizona time: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual Large Hill
1:40 a.m. Arizona time: Hockey, Men’s Qualification Playoff, Czech Republic vs. Switzerland
2 a.m. Arizona time: Biathlon, Men’s Relay 4x7.5km
3 a.m. Arizona time: Figure Skating, Women’s Short Program
4 a.m. Arizona time: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Aerials Qualifying
4 a.m. Arizona time: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual 10km
4:30 a.m. Arizona time: Day 11 Medal Ceremonies
5:05 a.m. Arizona time: Curling, Men's Round Robin
5:15 a.m. Arizona time: Bobsled, 2-Man Heats 3 and 4
6:10 a.m. Arizona time: Hockey, Men’s Qualification Playoff, Canada vs. China
Noon Arizona time: NBC Daytime Coverage
6 p.m. Arizona time: NBC Primetime Coverage
6:05 p.m. Arizona time: Curling, Women's Round Robin
6:30 p.m. Arizona time: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Slopestyle Final
7:15 p.m. Arizona time: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Slalom Run 1
9:10 p.m. Arizona time: Hockey, Men’s Quarterfinal, United States vs. TBD
10:45 a.m. Arizona time: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Slalom Run 2
11 p.m. Arizona time: Hockey, Men’s Quarterfinal, Russian Olympic Committee vs. TBD
11:05 p.m. Arizona time: Curling, Men's Round Robin
12:45 a.m. Arizona time: Biathlon, Women’s Relay 4x6km
