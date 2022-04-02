Snow is no longer a requirement; Can the Winter Olympics be held in Phoenix?

The Winter Olympics in Beijing is the first ever to use almost 100% fake snow. Could this be a gateway for Phoenix to host its own winter games?

PHOENIX — Just imagine it: Snow covering the Superstition Mountains, powdered saguaros on South Mountain, and thousands of visitors lining the sides of a brand new snowboard course winding down Camelback Mountain.

It may sound like a fantasy, but if Beijing can do it, why can't Phoenix?

The megacity in China is holding the first-ever Winter Olympics to rely virtually 100% on artificial snow. The fake snow tends to be a lot denser, harder and icier.

12 News isn't the first to think about the Winter Olympics coming to the Valley. Some online have asked "why not hold a Winter Olympics in the desert?" since snow is no longer a requirement.

We spoke to experts in artificial snow to find out if that would ever be possible.

Why does Beijing need to use fake snow?

Beijing and Phoenix have one major thing in common in terms of climate: precipitation trends.

The area where the majority of outdoor Winter Olympic events are being held, Xiaohaituo Mountain in nearby Yanqing, is known for seeing hardly any precipitation during the winter months.

Rain and snow usually hit Yanqing between June and September, according to the weather reporting website WeatherSpark. This timeframe is the same as Phoenix's monsoon season, when the Valley gets its vast majority of rain.

Artificial snow is needed because this area in China only has around a 1% chance of seeing rain or snow in February.

Could fake snow be used to bring the Winter Olympics to Phoenix?

One of the biggest creators of fake snow in Arizona is Sunrise Park Resort outside of Greer.

The resort at least partially relies on artificial snow to cover its trails during the winter months. A Sunrise representative told 12 News that the resort uses between 30 and 50% of artificial snow to cover its trails, depending on the weather.

Even though the mountainous Beijing area is dry like Phoenix, a climate difference it benefits from is cooler temperatures. One of the most important temperature readings artificial snowmakers must take into account is a reading called "wet-bulb."

Wet-bulb temperature is a combination of temperature and humidity as it relates to water evaporation. This reading is important for artificial snow because it tells the experts how much snow they will need to put down and how long it will stay before it melts.

"Humidity plays a big part in whether or not we have proper snowmaking temperatures," said Tristan Case, Sunrise Ski Resort's Snowmaking Supervisor. "At 32 degrees air temperature and 100% humidity, the snow's wet-bulb would be 32 degrees. But, at 32 degrees air temperature and 50% humidity, the snow's wet-bulb temperature would drop down to 25 degrees."

The average wet bulb temperature in Phoenix was 46.6 in Feb. of 2021, much higher than snow's melting point.

Even though Beijing's mountains and Phoenix may be equally dry, the Valley of the Sun just isn't cold enough to ever have its own Winter Olympics.

"As much as I'd like to see the games in Phoenix, I doubt it'd ever be possible," Case said. "With the big hikes in temperatures during the winter, it'd just create a hassle of turning your good snow into slush."

Snowmaking also requires a large amount of water to work. Case said that Sunrise has a snowmaking pond that holds six to seven million gallons of water for the resort to use. That kind of requirement on the scale of Phoenix would be incredibly difficult due to the ongoing drought.

The Winter Olympics may never make its way to Phoenix, but Phoenicians seem to be pretty content with their sunny skies and spring-like temperatures in February.

Scorched Earth