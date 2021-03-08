Phoenix-raised track and field athletes taking center stage: Here's how to watch Arizona Olympians compete live from Aug. 3-5

Devon Allen, a Brophy Prep High School alum, will compete in the 110m hurdles, and Will Claye, a Mountain Pointe High School alum, will compete in the triple jump.

PHOENIX — Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Our athletes are competing in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.

Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games.

Meet the Arizona athletes and follow their journey through the Olympic Games here: Medals, heartbreaks and more: Keep up with the Olympic athletes from Arizona

Tuesday 8/3

Devon Allen, Hurdles

Hometown: Phoenix

@ 7:00 PM PT

Jamie Westbrook, Baseball

Hometown: Gilbert

Vs. TBD

@ 8:00 PM PT

Delaney Schnell, Diving

Hometown: Tucson

@ 10:00 PM PT

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Basketball

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Mercury

Vs. Australia

@ 9:40 PM PT

Wednesday 8/4

Will Claye, Triple Jump

Hometown: Phoenix

@ 7:00 PM PT

Devin Booker, Basketball

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Suns guard

Vs. Australia

@ 9:40 PM PT

Thursday 8/5

Julie Ertz, Soccer

Hometown: Mesa

Vs. Australia

@ 1:00 AM PT

Tokyo Olympics