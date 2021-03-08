x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Phoenix-raised track and field athletes taking center stage: Here's how to watch Arizona Olympians compete live from Aug. 3-5

Devon Allen, a Brophy Prep High School alum, will compete in the 110m hurdles, and Will Claye, a Mountain Pointe High School alum, will compete in the triple jump.

PHOENIX — Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Our athletes are competing in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.

Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games. 

Meet the Arizona athletes and follow their journey through the Olympic Games here: Medals, heartbreaks and more: Keep up with the Olympic athletes from Arizona

See the full list of scheduled events for the entire Olympics here.

Tuesday 8/3

Devon Allen, Hurdles

Hometown: Phoenix

@ 7:00 PM PT

Watch: Men's 110M Hurdles

Credit: AP
Devon Allen, of United States, center, competes alongside Elmo Lakka, of Finland and Antonio Alkana, of South Africa in a men's 110-meter hurdles heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

RELATED: Phoenix Olympian Devon Allen headed to men's 110m hurdles semifinals in Tokyo

Jamie Westbrook, Baseball

Hometown: Gilbert 

Vs. TBD 

@ 8:00 PM PT

Watch: Baseball Knockout Game 

Credit: AP
United States' Jamie Westbrook reacts after scoring on a double by Eddy Alvarez in the sevenths inning of a baseball game against Israel at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

RELATED: Team USA baseball, including former Arizona Diamondback Jamie Westbrook, sweeps Israel 8-1

Delaney Schnell, Diving 

Hometown: Tucson

@ 10:00 PM PT

Watch: Women's Platform Preliminary Round

Credit: AP
Delaney Schnell of the United States dives during the women's 10-meter platform event at the Pan Am Games Saturday, July 11, 2015, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

RELATED: Tucson's Delaney Schnell makes history for Team USA, takes Olympic silver in women's synchronized diving

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Basketball

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Mercury

Vs. Australia  

@ 9:40 PM PT

Watch: Women's Basketball Quarterfinals

Credit: AP
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (15) grabs a rebound during women's basketball preliminary round game against Nigeria at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

RELATED: US women lose in soccer, win in volleyball, basketball

Wednesday 8/4

Will Claye, Triple Jump

Hometown: Phoenix 

@ 7:00 PM PT

Watch: Men's Triple Jump Final 

Credit: AP
Will Claye, of United States, competes in qualifications for the men's triple jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

RELATED: Phoenix history-making Olympian Will Claye sits down with Snoop Dogg ahead of triple jump preliminary

Devin Booker, Basketball 

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Suns guard 

Vs. Australia    

@ 9:40 PM PT

Watch: Men's Basketball Semifinal  

Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (15), center, steals the ball from Iran's Behnam Yakhchalidehkordi (88), left, during men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Thursday 8/5

Julie Ertz, Soccer

Hometown: Mesa

Vs. Australia

@ 1:00 AM PT

Watch: Women's Soccer Bronze Medal Match

Credit: AP
United States midfielder Julie Ertz (8) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match against Spain Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. The United States won 1-0. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

RELATED: Mesa's Julie Ertz and USWNT gold medal hopes dashed after loss to Canada

Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are here! Watch some of our content featuring athletes and stories with unique Arizona connections on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Related Articles