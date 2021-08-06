When does Allyson Felix run at the Tokyo Olympics?

Felix needs just one more medal to become the most decorated female track athlete in the history of the Olympics.

WASHINGTON — Allyson Felix has a chance to make history at the Tokyo Olympics.

The five-time Olympian needs just one more medal to break a tie with Jamaica's Merlene Ottey as the most decorated female track athlete in the history of the games.

There was some thought that at this point in the Summer Games Felix would've already had one shot at her record 10th Olympic medal. However, she was left out of the U.S. lineup for the 4x400 mixed relay. The team won a bronze.

When does Allyson Felix run?

Felix is scheduled to compete at least in the 400-meter dash.

400-meter first round heats (Monday, Aug. 2)

The first round of heats in the women's 400-meter is Tuesday morning in Tokyo (9:45-10:25 local time), which means it'll be happening when it's Monday night back in the U.S (around 8:45 p.m. Eastern).

400-meter semifinal heats (Wednesday, Aug. 3)

The semifinal heats in the women's 400-meter is Wednesday night in Tokyo, which translates to Wednesday morning (6:30 a.m. Eastern) back in America.

400-meter final (Friday, Aug. 6)

The final in the women's 400-meter is scheduled for 8:35 a.m. Eastern on Friday, Aug. 6.

4x400 relay

Felix could also be selected to compete in the women's 4x400 relay.

Semifinals for that race are Thursday, Aug. 5 at 6:25 a.m. ET and the finals are Saturday, Aug. 7 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.