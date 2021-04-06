Watch: Tokyo Olympics livestreams for late Saturday, Sunday include US women’s gymnasts, swimming

TOKYO, Japan — Sunday brings Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnasts to the floor to compete for spots in the individual all-around and apparatus finals. They will start at 11:10 p.m. PT Saturday night. In addition to overall coverage, there will be an individual livestream dedicated to just following the Americans. You can also see them during NBC’s primetime coverage Sunday night.
Also up will be more swimming finals, including superstar Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400-meter freestyle.
>> Bookmark 12news.com/olympics to stay up-to-date on all things Tokyo Olympics
The women’s 3-on-3 basketball team has two more preliminary matchups, two U.S. beach volleyball teams take the sand for the first time, skateboarding awards its first Olympic medals in the women’s street competition and the U.S. men’s volleyball team takes on the Russians.
Livestream links to major events and medal rounds are below. They span late Saturday night through Sunday evening, which is Sunday night and Monday morning in Japan. You can find links to all competition livestreams at nbcolympics.com and search “Schedule” or “Explore Sports.”
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events may be subject to change.
6 a.m. PT: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 1
10:30 a.m. PT: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 2
4 p.m. PT: NBC Primetime Coverage
8:30 p.m. PT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
----------------------------------
9 p.m PT (Saturday): Cycling, Women's Road Race
9:40 p.m. PT (Saturday): Surfing, Men's Round 2, Heats 1-2
10:45 p.m. PT: (Saturday) Archery, Women’s Team Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals
10:10 p.m. PT (Saturday): Men's Water Polo, USA vs. Japan
11 p.m. PT (Saturday): Diving, Women's 3-meter synchronized final
11 p.m. PT (Saturday): Surfing, Women's Round 2, Heats 1-2
11:10 p.m. PT (Saturday): Women's Gymnastics, Qualification Subdivision 3, Team USA Tracker
11:10 a.m. PT (Saturday): Women's Gymnastics, Qualification Subdivision 3, Multi-view apparatus feed
11:10 p.m. PT (Saturday): Women's Gymnastics, Qualification Subdivision 3, Main Coverage
11:30 p.m. PT (Saturday) : Shooting, Men's Air Rifle Final
11:50 a.m. PT (Saturday): Weightlifting, men's 61kg Group A
1:30 a.m.PT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, Romania vs. USA
2:50 a.m. PT: Weightlifting, men's 67kg Group A
3 a.m. PT: Swimming, Heats in women's 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 400m freestyle and men's 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 4x100m freestyle relay
4:30 a.m. PT: Skateboarding, Women's Street qualification Heats 1-4
5 a.m. PT: Men's Basketball, France vs. USA
5:25 a.m. PT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, Russian Olympic Athletes vs. USA
10:30 a.m. PT: NBC Daytime coverage
2:30 p.m. PT: Triathlon, Men's individual event
4:30 p.m. PT: Rowing, Men's and women's single sculls quarterfinals; double sculls semifinals; and four repechages
5 p.m. PT: Men's Rugby, Pool Round Session 1
6 p.m. PT: Softball, Japan vs. United States
6:30 p.m. PT: Swimming, Finals in women's 100m butterfly, 400m freestyle and men's 100m breaststroke and 4x100m freestyle relay; Semifinals in women's 100m breaststroke, 100m backstroke and men's 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke
7:05 p.m. PT: Men's Volleyball, USA vs. Russian Olympic Committee
8:25 a,m, PT: Skateboarding, Women's Street Final