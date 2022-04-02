Watch: Team USA marches into National Stadium during Olympics Opening Ceremony

Team USA marches into National Stadium, otherwise known as the "Bird's Nest," during the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — Athletes from across the world are gathered in Beijing, and many took part in Friday's 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

The ceremony aired live at 4:30 a.m. Arizona time and will be replayed during NBC Olympics Primetime on 12 News Friday night.

Because of China's strict COVID protocols, the festivities look quite different compared to most of the previous Olympics because there are just limited fans allowed to cheer on from the stands.

Watch Team USA march into National Stadium, otherwise known as the "Bird's Nest," during the Opening Ceremony: