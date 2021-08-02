Watch on primetime: Phoenix gymnast Jade Carey on floor in women's gymnastics final

Phoenix's own Jade Carey will compete in the women's gymnastic floor final, taking the place of Simone Biles, who pulled out of the competition.

TOKYO, Japan — Welcome to day 10 of the Olympics!

NBC Olympics primetime coverage Monday on 12 News (NBC) will feature women's gymnastics floor finals and track and field.

6:30 p.m. PT: Women's Gymnastics Foor Final

Women's Gymnastics Foor Final 7 p.m. PT: Men's 200M in Track and Field

The events shown during primetime are replays from events late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Watch primetime on NBCOlympics.com or on 12 News (channel 12.1).

