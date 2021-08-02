x
Olympics

Watch on primetime: Phoenix gymnast Jade Carey on floor in women's gymnastics final

Phoenix's own Jade Carey will compete in the women's gymnastic floor final, taking the place of Simone Biles, who pulled out of the competition.
Credit: NBC Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — Welcome to day 10 of the Olympics!

NBC Olympics primetime coverage Monday on 12 News (NBC) will feature women's gymnastics floor finals and track and field.

  • 6:30 p.m. PT: Women's Gymnastics Foor Final
  • 7 p.m. PT: Men's 200M in Track and Field

RELATED: Who is Jade Carey? Everything you need to know about the Phoenix Olympian

The events shown during primetime are replays from events late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

>> SPOILER ALERT: See how Jade did in the women's floor final

RELATED: Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

Watch primetime on NBCOlympics.com or on 12 News (channel 12.1).

>> Bookmark 12news.com/olympics to stay up-to-date on all things Tokyo Olympics

