Watch on primetime: Two Arizona gymnasts compete for medals on the vault

PHOENIX — Welcome to day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics!

NBC Olympics primetime coverage Sunday on 12 News (NBC) will feature two women's gymnastics finals, beach volleyball vs. Cuba and track and field.

Coverage is 4-9:30 p.m. Beach volleyball and the women's 100M hurdles will all be broadcast live.

The other events shown during primetime are replays from events late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Watch primetime live on NBCOlympics.com or on 12 News (channel 12.1).