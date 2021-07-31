x
Olympics

Watch on primetime: Three more live events including beach volleyball with Phoenix native Sarah Sponcil

NBC Olympics primetime coverage Saturday on 12 News will feature track and field, swimming and beach volleyball.
PHOENIX — Welcome to day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics!

NBC Olympics primetime coverage Friday on 12 News (NBC) will feature two track and field events, beach volleyball vs. Canada, the swimming medal ceremonies and more. 

Coverage is 5-9:30 p.m. Beach volleyball and the men's 50M free and the mixed 4X400 relay track and field final will all be broadcast live.

The other events shown during primetime are replays from events late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Watch primetime live on NBCOlympics.com or on 12 News (channel 12.1).

