Watch on primetime: Olympics Thursday night features Phoenix's Jade Carey competing in Women's Gymnastics individual finals

NBC Olympics primetime coverage Thursday on 12 News will feature two Women's Gymnastics individual finals events.

PHOENIX — Welcome to day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics!

NBC Olympics primetime coverage Thursday on 12 News (NBC) will feature the two Women's Gymnastics individual finals, the Men's 400M hurdles preliminary and more.

Coverage is 5-9 p.m. The events shown during primetime are replays from events late Wednesday night and early Thursday.

The Women's 200M breast final will be a live broadcast from Tokyo at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Watch primetime live on NBCOlympics.com or on 12 News (channel 12.1).

