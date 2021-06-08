Watch on Olympics primetime: Women's basketball will compete against Japan for a gold medal!

Watch primetime on NBCOlympics.com or on 12 News (channel 12.1 or 12.2).

PHOENIX — Welcome to day 15 of the Olympics!

NBC Olympics primetime coverage Saturday on 12 News (NBC) will feature water polo, diving and track and field replayed from Friday night and Saturday morning.

The women's 4x400M relay final and the women's basketball gold medal match against Japan will be broadcast live!

Coverage runs from 5-10 p.m.

>> A Phoenix Mercury watch party will be held as Team USA women's basketball takes its shot at making history!

Watch primetime on NBCOlympics.com or on 12 News (channel 12.1 or 12.2)

