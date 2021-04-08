Watch on Olympics primetime: Four different sports including a live broadcast of USA vs. Australia gold medal beach volleyball match

Watch primetime on NBCOlympics.com or on 12 News (channel 12.1 or 12.2).

PHOENIX — Welcome to day 13 of the Olympics!

NBC Olympics primetime coverage Thursday on 12 News (NBC) will feature beach volleyball, track and field, diving and skateboarding. Coverage runs from 5-9:30 p.m.

>>SPOILER: Tucson's Delaney Schnell placed 5th in her dive category.

All events but beach volleyball will be replayed from Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The A-Team (April Ross and Alix Klineman) will face off against Australia in the Gold match live!

Watch primetime on NBCOlympics.com or on 12 News (channel 12.1 or 12.2)

>> Bookmark 12news.com/olympics to stay up-to-date on all things Tokyo Olympics

Olympics