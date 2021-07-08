x
Olympics

Watch on Olympic primetime: The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics!

Watch primetime on NBCOlympics.com or on 12 News (channel 12.1 or 12.2).

PHOENIX — Welcome to the final day of the Tokyo Olympics! 

NBC Olympics primetime coverage Sunday on 12 News (NBC) will feature the final medals and the closing ceremony!

Coverage begins at 5 p.m. and the ceremony will be replayed from early Saturday morning. 

>>Click here to see Arizona's medal count

Watch primetime on NBCOlympics.com or on 12 News (channel 12.1 or 12.2)

>> Bookmark 12news.com/olympics to stay up-to-date on all things Tokyo Olympics

Credit: 12 News

Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are here! Watch some of our YouTube content featuring athletes and stories with unique Arizona connections. Subscribe for updates.

