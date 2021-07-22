You can watch the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony live at 4 a.m. Friday (plus dozens of events happening all day)

TOKYO, Japan — Friday marks the official start of the Tokyo Olympics with the Opening Ceremony. The event begins at 8 p.m. in Tokyo, but you’ll be able to watch it live starting across the U.S. early (very early) Friday morning.
The livestream link for that is below as well as several opening round and even medal events. This is everything being livestreamed Friday, which spans both Friday and Saturday in Japan.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events are subject to change.
3:55 a.m. PT: Opening Ceremony (LIVE)
11 a.m. PT: (12 News/NBC) Olympics Primetime Preview Show
4:30 p.m. PT (12 News/NBC) Opening Ceremony (Replay)
4:30 p.m. PT: Rowing, Men's and women's four and lightweight double sculls heats; and single sculls and double sculls repechages
5 p.m. PT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 1
5 p.m. PT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 2
5 p.m. PT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 3
5 p.m. PT: Archery, Mixed Team Prelims 1/8 Prelims
5 p.m. PT: Men's Handball, Norway vs. Brazil
5 p.m. PT: Men's Volleyball, Italy vs. Canada
5:20 p.m. PT: Weightlifting, Women's 49kg Group B
5:30 p.m. PT: Men's Field Hockey, Japan vs. Australia
6 p.m. PT: Men’s Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. Argentina
6 p.m. PT: Men's Field Hockey, New Zealand vs. India
6 p.m. PT: Softball, Australia vs. Canada
6:15 p.m. PT: 3x3 Basketball, Pool Play, Session 1 (4 games)
6:45 p.m. PT: Shooting, Women's Air Rifle Final
7 p.m. PT: Cycling, Men's Road Race
7 p.m. PT: Men's Handball, France vs. Argentina
7 p.m. PT: Tennis, Center Court, Match 1
7 p.m. PT: Tennis, Court 1, Match 1
7 p.m. PT: Tennis, Court 2, Match 1
7 p.m. PT: Tennis, Court 3, Match 1
7 p.m. PT: Tennis, Court 4, Match 1
7 p.m. PT: Tennis, Court 5, Match 1
7 p.m. PT: Tennis, Court 6, Match 1
7 p.m. PT: Tennis, Court 7, Match 1
7 p.m. PT: Tennis, Court 8, Match 1
7 p.m. PT: Tennis, Court 9, Match 1
7 p.m. PT: Tennis, Court 10, Match 1
7 p.m. PT: Tennis, Court 11, Match 1
7:05 p.m. PT: Men's Volleyball, Brazil vs. Tunisia
7:45 p.m. PT: Men's Field Hockey, Netherlands vs. Belgium
8:15 p.m. PT: Men's Field Hockey, Argentina vs. Spain
8:50 p.m. PT: Weightlifting, Women's 49kg Group A
