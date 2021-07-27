x
Watch on primetime: Olympics Tuesday night features Simone Biles, Women's Gymnastics team final

NBC Olympics primetime coverage Tuesday on 12 News will feature the Women's Gymnastics team final.

PHOENIX — Welcome to day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics!

NBC Olympics primetime coverage Tuesday on 12 News (NBC) will feature the Women's Gymnastics team final, the Women's 200M Free final and more.

Coverage is 5-9 p.m. The events shown during primetime are replays from events late Monday night and early Tuesday. 

Watch primetime live on NBCOlympics.com or on 12 News (channel 12.1).

