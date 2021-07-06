Watch live: Olympics events for Tuesday include women's softball

Competition is already underway before the Opening Ceremony, including women's softball and soccer, and men's gymnastics.

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony is still a couple of days away, but competition is already underway in Japan. Softball kicks things off Tuesday, along with women's soccer and men's gymnastics.

Below is a list of all the NBC livestreams happening between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Tuesday, which spans Wednesday afternoon and evening, and Thursday morning in Japan.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

These times and events are subject to change.

>> Previous livestreams on Tuesday were of women's soccer and men's gymnastics.

