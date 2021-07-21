Watch live: Olympics events for Wednesday include US Women’s Soccer, softball, men's gymnastics

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony is still a couple of days away, but competition is already underway in Japan.
Softball kicked things off Tuesday and Women’s Soccer joined in Wednesday morning, with the U.S. considered the gold medal favorite. And in gymnastics, the men took their turn at podium training – practicing in the venue where they’ll be competing.
In soccer, the U.S. women sought a measure of revenge against Sweden, but ended up losing 3-0. The Sweden team previously knocked the Americans out of medal contention at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Below is a list of all the NBC livestreams happening between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Wednesday, which spans Wednesday afternoon and evening, and Thursday morning in Japan.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events are subject to change.
12:30 a.m. PT: Women's Soccer, Great Britain vs. Chile
1 a.m. PT: Women's Soccer, China vs. Brazil
1:30 a.m. PT: Women's Soccer, Sweden vs USA
3:30 a.m. PT: Men's Gymnastics Practice, USA Tracker
3:30 a.m. PT: Women's Soccer, Japan vs. Canada
4 a.m. PT: Women's Soccer, Zambia vs. the Netherlands
4:30 a.m. PT: Women's Soccer, Australia vs. New Zealand
1 p.m. PT: Softball, USA vs. Italy (Replay)
5 p.m. PT: Softball, USA vs. Canada
8 p.m. PT: Softball, Mexico vs. Japan
11 p.m. PT: Softball, Italy vs. Australia
