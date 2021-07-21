Watch live: Olympics events for Wednesday include US Women’s Soccer, softball, men's gymnastics

Competition is already underway before the Opening Ceremony, including the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team taking on Sweden, the team that knocked the U.S out of Rio Games.

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony is still a couple of days away, but competition is already underway in Japan.

Softball kicked things off Tuesday and Women’s Soccer joined in Wednesday morning, with the U.S. considered the gold medal favorite. And in gymnastics, the men took their turn at podium training – practicing in the venue where they’ll be competing.

In soccer, the U.S. women sought a measure of revenge against Sweden, but ended up losing 3-0. The Sweden team previously knocked the Americans out of medal contention at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

