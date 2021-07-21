x
Olympics

Watch live: Olympics events for Wednesday, early Thursday include men's soccer, US women’s gymnastics

Men’s soccer is underway and Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team get a chance to practice in the venue they’ll be competing in next week.

TOKYO, Japan — About 24 hours ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, competition is already well underway at the Games on Thursday. Men’s soccer gets going with a full slate of preliminary games, minus the U.S.

In gymnastics, the women get their turn at podium training -- practicing in the venue where they’ll be competing starting next week.

>> Bookmark 12news.com/olympics to stay up-to-date on all things Tokyo Olympics

Below is a list of all the NBC livestreams happening between 1 p.m. Wednesday and 8:59 p.m. PT Thursday, which spans Thursday afternoon, evening, and Friday morning in Japan.

RELATED: 1 year later and 150 miles from Tokyo, Olympics set to get underway

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

These times and events may be subject to change.

1 p.m. PT (Wednesday): Softball, USA vs. Italy (Replay)

5 p.m. PT (Wednesday): Softball, USA vs. Canada

8 p.m. PT (Wednesday)  Softball, Mexico vs. Japan

11 p.m. PT (Wednesday): Softball, Italy vs. Australia

11:10 p.m. PT (Wednesday): Women's Gymnastics practice, USA Tracker

12:30 a.m. PT: Men's Soccer, Egypt vs. Spain

1 a.m. PT: Men's Soccer, Mexico vs. France

1 a.m. PT: Men's Soccer New Zealand vs. South Korea

1 a.m. PT: (NBCSN) Multi-sport coverage

1:30 a.m. PT: Men's Soccer, Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia

3:30 a.m. PT: Men's Soccer, Argentina vs. Australia

4 a.m. PT: Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania

4 a.m. PT: Men's Soccer, Japan vs. South Africa

4:30 a.m. PT: Men's Soccer, Brazil vs Germany

4:30 a.m. PT: (Telemundo) Men's Soccer, Brazil vs. Germany

6 a.m. PT: (Universo) Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania

8 a.m. PT: (NBCSN) Multi-sport coverage

2:30 p.m. PT: (NBCSN) Softball, USA vs. Canada (Replay)

4:30 p.m. PT: Rowing, Men's and women's single sculls, pair, double sculls and quadruple sculls heats

