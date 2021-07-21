Watch live: Olympics events for Wednesday, early Thursday include men's soccer, US women’s gymnastics

TOKYO, Japan — About 24 hours ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, competition is already well underway at the Games on Thursday. Men’s soccer gets going with a full slate of preliminary games, minus the U.S.
In gymnastics, the women get their turn at podium training -- practicing in the venue where they’ll be competing starting next week.
>> Bookmark 12news.com/olympics to stay up-to-date on all things Tokyo Olympics
Below is a list of all the NBC livestreams happening between 1 p.m. Wednesday and 8:59 p.m. PT Thursday, which spans Thursday afternoon, evening, and Friday morning in Japan.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events may be subject to change.
1 p.m. PT (Wednesday): Softball, USA vs. Italy (Replay)
5 p.m. PT (Wednesday): Softball, USA vs. Canada
8 p.m. PT (Wednesday) Softball, Mexico vs. Japan
11 p.m. PT (Wednesday): Softball, Italy vs. Australia
11 p.m PT (Wednesday): Softball, Italy vs. Australia
11:10 p.m. PT (Wednesday): Women's Gymnastics practice, USA Tracker
12:30 a.m. PT: Men's Soccer, Egypt vs. Spain
1 a.m. PT: Men's Soccer, Mexico vs. France
1 a.m. PT: Men's Soccer New Zealand vs. South Korea
1 a.m. PT: (NBCSN) Multi-sport coverage
1:30 a.m. PT: Men's Soccer, Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia
3:30 a.m. PT: Men's Soccer, Argentina vs. Australia
4 a.m. PT: Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania
4 a.m. PT: Men's Soccer, Japan vs. South Africa
4:30 a.m. PT: Men's Soccer, Brazil vs Germany
4:30 a.m. PT: (Telemundo) Men's Soccer, Brazil vs. Germany
6 a.m. PT: (Universo) Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania
8 a.m. PT: (NBCSN) Multi-sport coverage
2:30 p.m. PT: (NBCSN) Softball, USA vs. Canada (Replay)
4:30 p.m. PT: Rowing, Men's and women's single sculls, pair, double sculls and quadruple sculls heats
Sports
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!