How to watch Brandon Frazier compete in pairs skating at the Winter Olympics

Phoenix-native Brandon Frazier will be making his Olympic debut by competing in the pairs figure skating event.

BEIJING, China — Brandon Frazier is bringing a bit of Arizona to Beijing.

The Phoenix native is making his Olympic debut at the 2022 Winter Olympics and 12 News has everything you need to know to watch the figure skater compete.

After being one of the highest-profile athletes to withdraw from the 2022 U.S. Championships, which was the last qualifying event for the Olympics, Frazier appealed to the selection committee to have his dreams come true.

Now, he's competing in the pairs skating competition with partner Alexa Knierim and in the pairs team event for team USA.

How to watch Brandon Frazier in the Winter Olympics

Frazier will first compete in the team event for pairs skating.

Team event: Pairs- free skate (final) Date: Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 Time: 6:15 p.m. MST TV: CNBC Streaming: NBCOlympics.com



Frazier will also compete in the individual, pairs figure skating event with Knierim.

Individual event: Pairs- short program Date: Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 Time: 3:30 a.m. MST TV: CNBC and USA Streaming: NBCOlympics.com Re-air: 6:30 p.m. MST on NBC/ 12 News

Individual event: Pairs- free skating (medal event) Date: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 Time: 4 a.m. MST TV: CNBC and USA Streaming: NBCOlympics.com Re-air: 6 p.m. MST on NBC/ 12 News



