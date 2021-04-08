Valley's Devon Allen misses medal by just 0.04 seconds in Tokyo

Allen placed fourth in the men's 110m hurdle finals of the Tokyo Olympics after clocking in at 13.14 seconds.

TOKYO, Japan — Devon Allen, a Team USA Olympian with ties to Arizona, missed a spot on the podium by the slimmest of margins Wednesday night.

He crossed the finish line at full speed behind Hansle Parchment (13.04) and Ronald Levy (13.10) of Jamaica who took gold and bronze, respectively. And fellow American Grant Holloway (13.09) who took silver.

Allen was just 0.04 seconds behind the bronze medalist. The spread from gold to last place was 0.34 seconds.

Born in Seattle, Allen grew up in the Valley and graduated from Brophy Prep High School in Phoenix.

He continued on to the University of Oregon where he graduated in 2018 with a degree in Business Administration and played on the college's football team at wide receiver, according to the Team USA website.

Allen played two seasons at Oregon and reached the 2015 College Football Playoff final, the website said. He hauled in a career-high seven touchdowns during the 2014 season.

His previous accolades include:

A gold medal in the Mixed Shuttle Hurdle Relay at the 2019 IAAF World Relays

A seventh-place finish in the 110-meter hurdle at the 2019 World Championship Experience

A fifth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdle at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games

Competing in the 2017 World Championship Experience

