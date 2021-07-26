x
Olympics

US women's volleyball team shocks China in straight sets

Jordan Thompson racked up a whopping 34 points and led Team USA to victory over number one ranked China.
Credit: AP
United States teammates celebrate winning a point during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between China and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

TOKYO, Japan — Two of the world’s most elite women's volleyball teams faced off on Tuesday in the Tokyo Olympics, and the United States pulled off a stunning win over China in straight sets.

Jordan Thompson racked up a whopping 34 points. It was the most score of any athlete, male or female, in a match at the 2020 Olympics so far.

The win helped Team USA improve to 2-0. Meanwhile, China has fallen to 0-2.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates from the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA defeats China

AP
United States' Jordan Thompson, left, and United States' Justine Wong-Orantes celebrate winning a point during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between China and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Olympics

