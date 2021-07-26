US women's volleyball team shocks China in straight sets

TOKYO, Japan — Two of the world’s most elite women's volleyball teams faced off on Tuesday in the Tokyo Olympics, and the United States pulled off a stunning win over China in straight sets.
Jordan Thompson racked up a whopping 34 points. It was the most score of any athlete, male or female, in a match at the 2020 Olympics so far.
The win helped Team USA improve to 2-0. Meanwhile, China has fallen to 0-2.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates from the Tokyo Olympics.
