US women's volleyball team shocks China in straight sets

Jordan Thompson racked up a whopping 34 points and led Team USA to victory over number one ranked China.

TOKYO, Japan — Two of the world’s most elite women's volleyball teams faced off on Tuesday in the Tokyo Olympics, and the United States pulled off a stunning win over China in straight sets.

Jordan Thompson racked up a whopping 34 points. It was the most score of any athlete, male or female, in a match at the 2020 Olympics so far.

The win helped Team USA improve to 2-0. Meanwhile, China has fallen to 0-2.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates from the Tokyo Olympics.

Have a game, Jordan Thompson! @jtomm19 scores 34...yes, 34 (!) as USA 🇺🇸 defeats China in three sets in one of the most anticipated match-ups of the tournament! USA wins 29-27, 25-22, 25-21. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ZxjtIkz784 — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) July 27, 2021

