Team USA's Winter Olympics medal count

From freestyle skiing to figure skating, here's a look at which U.S. Olympians have won medals so far in Beijing.

BEIJING, China — After years of training, trials and travel, Olympians from across the United States are competing against the world's best athletes to make the podium at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Here's a look at the current U.S. medal count as of Tuesday, Feb. 15, and a breakdown of which athletes and events are bringing home hardware.

United States Medal Count: 17

Gold (7)

Women's snowboard cross

At the age of 36, Lindsey Jacobellis earned the U.S. its first gold medal from the 2022 Winter Olympics. Jacobellis had been chasing a golf medal finish for 16 years after a silver medal finish in Torino.

Women's halfpipe

Chloe Kim defended her title in the women's snowboard halfpipe final. In her first of three runs, Kim scored a 94 after landing a frontside 1080, a cab 900, switch backside 540 and a cab 1080.

Men's singles figure skating

After shattering the world record in the men's short program with a score of 113.97 points, Nathan Chen rounded out his Olympic success by landing five near-perfect quads in his free skate performance for a total score of 332.60 points, three off his own world record.

Mixed team snowboard cross

The American duo won the gold medal in the event's Winter Olympics debut. The gold is the second for Lindsey Jacobellis after her victory in the women's snowboard cross. For Nick Baumgartner, 40, it's the first medal for him in four Olympic games.

Mixed team aerials freestyle skiing

The trio won the first ever Olympic gold medal in the mixed teams aerial event in Beijing, an event the U.S. hadn't medaled in since 2010. The last Americans to win gold were Eric Bergoust and Nikki Stone in 1998.

Women's 500m speedskating

Erin Jackson became the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics, and a gold one, at that. Jackson won the 500 meters, giving the Americans their first speedskating medal of the Beijing Games.

Women's monobob

Kallie Humphries wins the first-ever gold medal in monobob, a women's-only bobsled event with a single participant per sled. Humphries just became a U.S. citizen in December, after previously racing (and medaling) for her native Canada.

Silver (6)

Women's snowboarding slopestyle

Julia Marino won the U.S. its first medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics, finishing behind gold medalist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand.

Women's moguls

Moguls skier Jaelin Kauf won silver with a score of 80.28 and became the first American woman to make it on the podium for freestyle skiing moguls at the Olympics since 2014.

Team event

The United States team of Nathan Chen, Karen Chen and Vincent Zhou, ice dancing teams Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and the pairs team of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, took silver behind Russia in the team figure skating competition. However, medals for the event haven't officially been awarded yet after Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar reportedly tested positive for a banned substance before the games.

Men's Super-G

Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who comes from a family of Olympians, earned silver for his super-G run and secured the first Olympic Alpine medal for a U.S. man since 2014.

Freestyle skiing (Big Air)

Twenty-four-year-old Colby Stevenson landed on the podium after the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event after nearly losing his ability to ski in a crash.

Women's monobob

Meyers joined teammate Kallie Humphries on the podium after the first-ever Olympic monobob race, as the U.S. took the top two spots.

Bronze (4)

Cross-country skiing, women's freestyle sprint

Three-time Olympian and Afton, Minnesota native Jessie Diggins won the bronze medal in the women’s individual cross-country sprint, making her the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in an individual cross-country skiing event, and the second American ever behind Bill Koch in 1976.

Freestyle skiing women's aerials

Vermont skier Megan Nick claimed bronze in her debut Olympic Games in Beijing. The 25-year-old stuck a back full-double full in Final 1 for a score of 95.17. China's Xu Mengtao took gold.

Figure skating ice dance

The ice dancing pair earned bronze for their free dance performance in what they say was their final Olympic competition.

Team pursuit

The men's speed skating team added another bronze medal to Team USA's count early Tuesday, finishing behind Norway and the ROC. The United States knocked the Netherlands out of medal contention with the win by nearly three seconds.

