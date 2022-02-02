Two Olympic skiing and snowboarding coaches have ties to Arizona

Mike Jankowski and Phil McNichol both attended Northern Arizona University and worked at Arizona Snowbowl in the 1980s and 1990s.

ARIZONA, USA — Two Winter Olympic coaches have Arizona connections.

Mike Jankowski and Phil McNichol both attended Northern Arizona University and worked at Arizona Snowbowl in the 1980s and 1990s.

Mike Jankowksi

Jankowski is the current Olympic Freeskiing and Snowboarding Head Coach for Team USA.

From 1994 to 1998, Jankowski was an instructor at Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff. He also earned his degree from NAU in Ecosystem Science.

@NAU @AZSnowbowl Thx 4 the love from AZ. I wouldn't be here in Sochi if I didn't start there. pic.twitter.com/VAw3WHUa6O — pdx (@CoachJanks) February 8, 2014

Over his coaching career, Jankowski has had multiple athletes win medals for Team USA, including Shaun White and Hannah Teter.

Jankowski was influential in convincing the International Federation of Skiing to include freeskiing and snowboarding slopestyle and ski halfpipe contests in the Winter Olympics.

Phil McNichol

McNichol is the former Head Coach of the U.S. Men’s Olympic Alpine Team.

He coached Alpine Skiing great Ted Ligety to gold in Turin in 2006.

McNichol also got his start at Arizona Snowbowl, working as an instructor from 1984 to 1987 while attending NAU.

McNichol is now the High Performance Director for Alpine Canada.

Alpine Canada is an organization working “to increase Canadian ski racing podium performance and inspire growth in participation and fans.”

Arizona Snowbowl is located on the western slope of Mount Humphreys, the tallest point in the state.

Olympics