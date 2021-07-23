Two days before her Olympic debut, ASU alumna loses grandfather who helped make her dream a reality

ASU's softball pitching legend Dallas Escobedo Magee is competing in the Tokyo Olympics with Team Mexico.

ARIZONA, USA — Two days before debuting at the Tokyo Olympics, Team Mexico’s softball pitcher and Arizona State’s graduate Dallas Escobedo Magee lost the person who made her debut possible.

On July 18, Escobedo Magee’s 92-year-old grandfather, Antonio B. Escobedo, unexpectedly died. He was born in Mexico.

Thanks to him and her dual citizenship, Escobedo Magee is representing her culture and love for the sport in Tokyo.

“My tata, he was the foundation of why we’re here,” she said with watery eyes. “I think that representing everything that he had gone through and everything that my family has it’s just super special to know there’ something greater that I represent for him and our future.”

Escobedo Magee is one of five players in Team Mexico who are ASU or U of A graduates: Chelsea Gonzales, Taylor McQuillin, Danielle O’Toole Trejo and Sashel Palacios. The latter inviting Escobedo Magee to join the team.

“She’s like ‘please just come to play with Team Mexico, it’s going to be great and fun and here we are,” she said.

In August 2019, Escobedo Magee threw the winning pitch for Team Mexico that qualified them for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the first time the country participated in Women’s Olympic Softball.

While at ASU, Escobedo Magee broke pitching records and earned her first National Championship in 2011, when she was a freshman and was the starting pitcher. She was also voted Women’s College World Series Most Outstanding Player and even has USA softball National Team credentials.

“She works extremely hard, so she’s ready for the moment,” said Escobedo Magee’s husband, Chris Magee.

The softball games started on Tuesday and although he couldn’t root for her from Tokyo stands, he has been organizing watch parties to show his support.

“It’s awesome for me to sit here and watch. She’s worked her whole life to get to this moment so I’m happy to see it finally getting to be played out for her,” Magee said.

With support from Arizona and above, Escobedo Magee said she’s hopeful they can bring home a medal.

“Representing Arizona is one of my favorite things, always I love where I come from,” she said. “Thank you guys for all the support and I can’t wait to get home, hopefully with a medal.”

