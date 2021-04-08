Arizona native Will Claye places fourth in Olympics triple jump finals

Will Claye is a two-time Arizona state champion in the triple jump, according to Team USA.

TOKYO, Japan — Phoenix-based Olympian Will Claye is placed fourth after competing in the triple jump finals Wednesday night at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Tucson-born, Phoenix-raised athlete is a two-time Arizona state champion in the triple jump and was the first Arizona high school athlete to triple jump more than 50 feet, according to Team USA's website.

After graduating from Phoenix's Mountain Pointe High School in 2008 and getting a degree in Entrepreneurship from the University of Florida in 2012, Claye went on to begin to shine on the world stage.

In 2012, he became the first man since 1936 and the first American since 1904 to win Olympic medals in both the long and triple jumps

His achievements include:

A silver medal in triple jump at the 2019 World Championship Experience

A gold medal in triple jump at the 2018 World Championship Experience

A silver medal in triple jump at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games

A silver medal in triple jump and a bronze in long jump at the 2012 London Olympic Games

One other gold medal, two other silvers, and two bronzes from previous World Championship Experiences.

