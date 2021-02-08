x
Olympics

Arizona native Will Claye jumping for gold: Here are the AZ Olympians competing in Tokyo and how to watch them live from Aug. 2-3

There are several athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic Games with ties to Arizona. Here's when the next time they will compete and how you can watch.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Our athletes are competing in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.

Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games. 

See the full list of scheduled events for the entire Olympics here.

Monday 8/2

Will Claye, Triple Jump

Hometown: Phoenix 

@ 4:00 PM PT 

Watch: Men's Triple Jump 

Credit: AP
United States' Will Claye celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's triple jump final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Britain, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Devin Booker, Basketball 

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Suns guard 

Vs. Spain   

@ 8:40 PM PT

Watch: Men's Basketball Quarterfinals 

Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (15) drives to the basket during men's basketball preliminary round game against Iran at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Tuesday 8/3

Jamie Westbrook, Baseball

Hometown: Gilbert 

Vs. TBD 

@ 7:00 PM PT

Watch: Baseball Knockout Game 

Credit: AP
United States' Jamie Westbrook reacts after scoring on a double by Eddy Alvarez in the sevenths inning of a baseball game against Israel at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Delaney Schnell, Diving 

Hometown: Tucson

@ 10:00 PM PT

Watch: Women's Platform Preliminary Round

Credit: AP
Delaney Schnell of the United States dives during the women's 10-meter platform event at the Pan Am Games Saturday, July 11, 2015, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Basketball

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Mercury

Vs. Australia  

@ 8:40 PM PT

Watch: Women's Basketball Quarterfinals

Credit: AP
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (15), right, shoots over Nigeria's Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (3) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

