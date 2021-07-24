x
Olympics

Trio of NBA Finals players finally arrives at Tokyo Olympics

Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have finally arrived in Tokyo after missing time with the rest of team USA players due to the NBA Finals.
Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker drives as Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

SAITAMA, Japan — The U.S. men’s basketball team is finally together. Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are the trio of U.S. Olympians who were in the NBA Finals and therefore have not been around their Tokyo Games teammates. 

They arrived in Japan on Saturday night, less than 24 hours before the Americans’ scheduled Olympic opener against France. 

How much they play on Sunday is unclear. U.S. coach Gregg Popovich has said he would gauge their role based on how they were feeling after the flights.

The USA men's basketball team is set to play against France on Sunday at 5 a.m. PT. 

