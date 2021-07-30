Tokyo Olympics: Relive the best moments of week one

NBC is rewinding the clock to take you through the most exciting moments of Olympic week 1.

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's note: The video above is from a rewind of Olympics day 6!

One week and 43 medals into the Tokyo Olympic Games, we are doing a quick rewind to showcase some of the most jaw-dropping moments.

From Lee Kiefer's historic foil fencing gold medal to Caeleb Dressel's amazing start to finish 100M freestyle, Team USA has fought to bring gold home.

Teen Team USA competitors are showing out as well with 18-year-old Suni Lee's gold for women's all-around gymnastics and 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby's gold for women's 100M breaststroke.

Watch the full rewind below.

Stay with us for continued coverage on each event!

