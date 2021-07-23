x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Watch: Tokyo Olympics events Late Friday, Saturday include first swimming medals and critical game for US soccer

Among the big events happening Saturday are the conclusion of men’s gymnastics qualifications in the morning and the start of women’s qualifications in the evening.

TOKYO, Japan — It’s the first full day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics, and everything from gymnastics to swimming to handball and field hockey is being livestreamed.

Among the big events happening Saturday are the conclusion of men’s gymnastics qualifications in the morning and the start of women’s qualifications in the evening; the U.S. women in the debut of 3-on-3 basketball; the first medals in swimming; USA vs. New Zealand in a now-pivotal game for the Americans following their 3-0 loss to Sweden; and beach volleyball with two U.S. teams in action.

>> Bookmark 12news.com/olympics to stay up-to-date on all things Tokyo Olympics

Below are links to some of the bigger events and Team USA competitions happening Saturday., which spans both Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday morning in Japan. For a complete list of livestreams, visit nbcolympics.com and click “Explore Sports” or “Schedule.”

RELATED: Gold medal v. golden arches: Arizona Olympian's hopes nearly quashed

PHOTOS: Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

1 / 31
AP
Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares, of the United States of America, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

These times and events may be subject to change.

6 a.m. PT: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 1

10:30 a.m. PT: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 2

5 p.m. PT: NBC Primetime Coverage

8:30 p.m. PT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage

---------------------

10 p.m. PT (Friday): Women's Water Polo, Japan vs. USA

10:15 p.m. PT: (Friday)  Archery: Mixed Team Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals

10:30 p.m. PT  (Friday): Men's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 2, Main Coverage

10:30 a.m. PT: Softball, USA vs. Mexico

1 a.m. PT: Judo, Men's 60kg, Women's 48kg repechage, semifinal and medal matches

1:30 a.m. PT: Women's Soccer, Sweden vs. Australia

1:55 a.m. PT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, USA vs. France

2 a.m. PT: Fencing, Women's individual epee and men's individual sabre medal rounds

3 a.m. PT: Swimming, Heats: Men's 400m IM, 400m Freestyle 100m Breaststroke and Women's 100m Butterfly, 400m IM and 4x100m Freestyle Relay

3 a.m. PT: Taekwondo, women's 49kg and men's 58kg repechages and medal matches

3 a.m. PT: Men's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 3, Team USA Tracker

3:30 a.m. PT: Men's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 2, Main Coverage

4:30 a.m. PT: Women's Soccer, New Zealand vs. USA

4:30 a.m. PT: (Telemundo) Women's Soccer, New Zealand vs. USA

5 a.m. PT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, Mongolia vs. USA

5 a.m. PT: Men's Beach Volleyball, Netherlands vs. USA (Lucena, Dalhausser)

3 p.m. PT: (USA) Women's Soccer, New Zealand vs. USA (Replay)

3 p.m. PT: Surfing, Men's Round 1, Heats 1-5

4:30 p.m. PT: Rowing, Men's and women's eight heats; single sculls semis E-F; and pair, quad sculls & lightweight double sculls

4:30 p.m. PT: Skateboarding, Men's Street qualifying heats

5 p.m. PT: Women's Beach Volleyball, USA (Klineman, Ross) vs. China

5:45 a.m. PT: Men's Volleyball, USA vs. France

5 p.m. PT: Women's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 1, Multi-view Apparatus feed

6 p.m. PT: Women's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 1, Main Coverage

6 p.m. PT: Softball, Australia vs. USA

6:20 p.m. PT: Surfing, Women's Round 1, Heats 1-5

6:30 p.m. PT: Swimming, Finals: Men's 400m IM, 400m Freestyle, Women's 400m IM and Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay; Semifinals in Women's 100m Butterfly and Men's 100m Breaststroke

7:05 p.m. PT: Women's Volleyball, USA vs. Argentina

7:15 p.m. PT: Shooting, Women's Air Pistol Final

7:50 p.m. PT: Women's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 2, Multi-view Apparatus feed

7:50 p.m. PT: Women's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 3, Main Coverage

8:25 p.m. PT: Skateboarding, Men's Street Finals

Related Articles

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe! 