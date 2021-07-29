Team USA athletes trained for Olympics in an abandoned department store

USA Shooting and USA Boxing couldn’t train like they normally do during the pandemic, so they went to the mall, setting up training facilities in an abandoned Macy’s

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — You can find a lot of things at a mall, and some Team USA athletes found their road to the Olympic Games at a mall in Colorado Springs.

It’s not exactly where USA Shooting CEO Matt Suggs thought his team would be training but it’s become the key to their Olympic success.

“This wasn’t exactly what I was expecting to be set up in a mall with our Olympic team getting ready for Tokyo,” said Suggs.

Unites States Training Center closed and that left athletes looking for new places to train. For USA shooting and USA boxers, that meant setting up their rings and ranges in an old abandoned Macy’s.

“I think we are technically in women’s intimates with air rifle range,” said Sugg. “The boxing team is over in the men’s department.”

It’s a move that’s paying off, with USA Shooting grabbing 5 medals so far in Tokyo.

“It’s kind of funny you have two of the most successful Olympic teams in US history between boxing and shooting,” said Suggs. “Together we have we have won over 230 medals in Olympic competition and we’re here set up in an old Macys at the Citadel Mall.”

