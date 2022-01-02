Check out all the swag for athletes at the Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China — Athletes for Team USA in Beijing this week took to social media to unpack and reveal swag for the 2022 WInter Olympics.
After a request from a fan to "show us your Team USA gear," snowboarding great Shaun White gave a peek on TikTok.
Other athletes shared, too, including figure skater Jason Brown.
Show us your swag
