Mexico softball players with Arizona college ties lose bronze medal to Canada

Five players that went to Arizona colleges played for Team Mexico in softball at the Tokyo Olympics.

YOKOHAMA, Kanagawa — Five players that went to Arizona State University and the University of Arizona played for team Mexico in the Tokyo Olympic softball games but lost the bronze medal to Canada early Tuesday morning.

The players with Arizona ties include Danielle O'Toole from UArizona, Sashel Palacios from ASU, Dallas Escobedo from St. Mary's high school and ASU, Chelsea Gonzalez from ASU and Taylor McQuillin from UArizona.

Canada won the nation's first medal in the event with a 3-2 victory over Mexico in the bronze medal match.

"Thank you to everyone for your support over the last few days," O'Toole said on her Instagram story. "It's been an unreal experience and I can't say thank you enough. Your messages have been read, your videos have been seen, and your love has been felt."

The University of Arizona Softball's Instagram account also shared its support of O'Toole and McQuillin after the loss.

In a game played in intermittent light rain, Emma Entzminger put Canada ahead with a two-run single in the second off Danielle O’Toole (0-2). Mexico tied the score on RBI singles by Cervantes in the third off starter Sara Groenewegen and by Suzy Brookshire in the fifth against Jenna Caira.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

