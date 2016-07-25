Sisterhood of the Tokyo Olympics: Meet the sibling duos representing Team USA

Three sister pairs are representing Team USA in water polo, soccer and fencing.

TOKYO, Japan — The bond of teammates is strong, but what happens when one of those teammates is also your sister?

At the Tokyo Olympics, there are three sibling pairs competing for gold in women's fencing, soccer and water polo.

Aria and Makenzie Fischer - Water Polo

The women's water polo Fischer sisters hail from Laguna Beach, California and the Tokyo Games isn't the first they have played in together.

At just 17-years-old, Aria Fischer was the youngest player to compete with Team USA at the Rio Games.

Her 19-year-old sister Makenzie Fischer was right by her side.

Aria is a center and Makenzie is a defender. The sisters have strong ties to both the game and to the Olympics itself. Their dad, Erich Fischer, was a water polo player at Stanford and represented was on the U.S. men's water polo at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

"I think playing with her, at this level, at this stage really means a lot. It's hard to put into words almost," Aria Fischer said about her sister, Makenzie.

The Fischers and Team USA women's water polo will compete against Canada on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. PT.

Kelley and Courtney Hurley - Fencing

Four-time Olympian Kelley Hurley and her sister, three-time Olympian Courtney Hurley of Texas have fencing in their veins.

"We've literally been around fencing since before we were born," Courtney Hurley said.

"We take this sport seriously," Kelley Hurley chimed in.

Each of the sisters has taken home a bronze medal, both from the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Both of the Hurley sisters were coached by their dad Bob Hurley in the discipline of épée fencing.

Both Kelley and Courtney Hurley are finished competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Sam and Kristie Mewis - Soccer

Sam and Kristie Mewis from Hansen, Massachusetts have felt the competitiveness of the game their entire lives.

Working together to bring home a victory though, has been something they both feel is exciting.

"It is so different and so special, kind of, having a family member with you at all times," Kristie Mewis said.

The pair played together on national youth squads but now they are the first set of siblings to represent Team USA on the women's soccer field.

The Mewis sisters will play with Team USA against Canada on August 2 at midnight.

